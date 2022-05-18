Theta Kappa Alpha Inducts Its Newest Members in Spring 2022 Semester

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alpha Alpha Sigma chapter of Theta Alpha Kappa at the University of Mobile inducted five new members during the spring 2022 semester.

Students who have completed at least three semesters at the university, completed at least 12 hours in religion and theology courses, and maintained at least a 3.5 GPA are invited to join the honor society.

Theta Alpha Kappa began at the University of Mobile in the fall of 1988. The society strives to bring a level of excellence in religion and theological studies.

New 2022 members include:

Micah Olson – management, B.S., Deatsville AL

Pearson Shaw – major: non-profit leadership, B.S., Wetumpka, AL

Madison Smith – intercultural studies, B.A., Saucier, MS

Eliana Tate – intercultural studies, B.A., Mobile, AL

Carli Watkins – intercultural studies, B.A., Deatsville, AL

Photo from left to right: Micah Olson, Pearson Shaw, Madison Smith, Carli Watkins

Not pictured: Eliana Tate

