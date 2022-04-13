UM Chamber Concert Features Original Student Compositions

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents the ASOTA Piano Festival Chamber Concert on April 19 at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held in Moorer Auditorium, Thomas T. Martin Hall, on the university campus.

The program will feature original works by University of Mobile student composers Rebecca Reed, Carley Duet and Lauren Stanford, in addition to works by the classical masters.

Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and UM professor of music, says, “We are excited that our students are learning not only chamber music from the baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary repertoire, but also are creating original works. This concert is a unique opportunity to hear music by Handel, Beethoven, Dvorak, Caplet, Hancock and original works by our student composers.”

Performing artists are:

Pianists: William Farris, Rebecca Reed, Lauren Stanford, Gaukhar Kenessova and Luke Killam.

Vocalists: Carley Duet, Chloe Stewart, Melodie DuBose and Paulina Guerra.

Instrumentalists: Emma Dalgety, Kayla Prieto, Nina Carpenter (violin), Jamie Peters (bassoon), Jack Mims (flute), Ben Eddins, Justin Kelly, Mark Ledlow, Marie McCormick, Bailey Bergdo (trombones), Aidan Chavez (bass) and Zane Duke (drummer).

For live streaming on Facebook, go to https://fb.me/e/2ls3X9so6.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

