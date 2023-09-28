University of Mobile Hosts ‘UM Day’ Oct. 9 with $2,000 Scholarship Offer

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile invites potential students to “Experience the Difference” of UM’s Christ-centered higher education and earn a $2,000 scholarship for visiting campus on an upcoming UM Day. The next UM Day is set for Monday, Oct. 9.

UM Days give potential students and families an opportunity to tour the University of Mobile campus, speak with professors, meet current students, learn about financial aid and submit a free application. New traditional undergraduate students who attend a UM Day will also receive a $2,000 scholarship when they visit campus, apply and enroll.

RSVP for UM Day

To RSVP for UM Day on Oct. 9, please visit umobile.edu/umday or call 251.442.2222. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. in Ram Hall on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36613.

Other UM Days scheduled for the 2023-2024 academic year are:

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

Friday, March 22, 2024.

To RSVP for a future UM Day, visit umobile.edu/umday.

Schedule a Private Tour

Personalized, private tours also may be scheduled for Mondays through Fridays. Students who attend a private campus visit also will receive a $2,000 scholarship when they apply for admission and enroll.

To schedule a private campus tour, please visit umobile.edu/visit for more information.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.