UM Honors Program Presents ‘Everyman’ April 8

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Honors Program will perform the medieval morality play “Everyman” Thursday, April 8, at 7:30 pm.

The public is invited to attend this free event in Dorsett Auditorium in Weaver Hall. Doors will open at 7 p.m. For information about the performance or the UM Honors Program, please contact Dr. Stephen Schuler, Honors Program director, at 251.442.2426 or sschuler@umobile.edu. Visit umobile.edu/coronavirus for information on COVID-19 guidelines.

Honors Program students coordinating this event are led by Honors President Abbie Hedden, Vice President Jamie Peters and Secretary Caroline Tucker.

The Honors Program hosts an event each semester at the University of Mobile. In the Fall of 2020, students presented “The Bergdolt Festival” to commemorate a beloved music and Honors professor, the late Dr. Kenneth Bergdolt. The festival hosted a Roman gladiator battle and a performance of the comedy play “The Braggart Soldier” to recognize the ancient period of literature.

This semester, the Honors seminar is focusing on the medieval period, studying works such as St. Augustine’s “Confessions” and Dante Alighieri’s “Inferno.”

Schuler said “Everyman” is a morality play that details the life and death of the allegorical Everyman, who embodies all of humanity. Death warns Everyman that he will be judged by God when he dies. Terrified, Everyman turns to Fellowship, but his friends desert him. He then hopes his Goods will comfort him, but his possessions also abandon him. Everyman then turns to his Good Deeds, but they are weakened by his sins. The story continues as he eventually arrives in Heaven.

Cast and characters will be dressed in modern interpretations of characters such as Everyman, Good Deeds, Goods, Death, Strength, Knowledge and more.

