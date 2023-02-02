UM Jazz Band Takes Audience on a ‘Sentimental Journey’ Feb. 14 

MOBILE, Ala. – Are you and your valentine looking for something to do on February 14? Look no further than a romantic night with the music of Duke Ellington as the University of Mobile Jazz Band presents “Sentimental Journey.”

You and your valentine are invited to a special banquet in Ram Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Dinner tickets are $35 and general admission is $10. Purchase dinner tickets in advance at umobile.edu/pas. The cutoff for dinner tickets is Monday, Feb. 6 at midnight. General admission tickets may be purchased in advance or are available at the door pending availability. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

The UM Jazz Band features talented students from the university’s Alabama School of the Arts under the direction of Kenn Hughes, chair of the Department of Music.

Come early and enjoy a wonderful dinner with your loved one, or make it just in time for the C Jam Blues! Classic arrangements include All of Me, Don’t Get Around Much Anymore, I Only Have Eyes for You, I’m Beginning to See the Light, It Don’t Mean a Thing, Satin Doll, Take the A Train, and more.

Ram Hall is located on the University of Mobile campus at 5735 College Pkwy. For more information, call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2382.

