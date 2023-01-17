UM Performing Arts Series Presents ‘Love & Loss’ Opera and Musical Theatre Scenes

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Performing Arts Series presents “Love & Loss,” a program of opera and musical theatre scenes centered on various interpretations of love and loss.

The program will be presented at UM’s College Woods Auditorium on Jan. 26-27 at 7 p.m. General admission is $10. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at umobile.edu/pas.

“The audience will be immersed in the music of some of our greatest composers in operatic history, including Mozart, Bizet, Delibes and Donizetti, while also experiencing moments in musical theater that have captivated the hearts of New York audiences, spanning from decades past to very recent seasons,” said Hendrick, associate professor of music in the Alabama School of the Arts.

Michael Hendrick and Alexandra Trosper, visiting professor of music, direct the production that features a cast of talented UM students on stage and behind the scenes. The professors joined the faculty of the Alabama School of the Arts in fall 2022.

“Many people can relate to both central themes of love and loss. I think the most beautiful aspect of our theme is the undeniable fact – unless you have experienced loss, you can never fully appreciate love, and vice versa,” said Trosper.

Hendrick said audiences are in for a treat.

“In a world of seemingly endless entertainment options today, there’s nothing better than live performances of glorious music, sung by enthusiastic and committed singers at the University of Mobile! Come, sit back, and enjoy!” said Hendrick.

