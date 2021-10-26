UM Project Serve 2021 Serves the Community

Kathy Dean News

University of Mobile students, faculty and staff joined together on Oct. 22 for Project Serve 2021, the 10th annual university-wide day of service. The event gives the university family an opportunity to become the hands and feet of Jesus for their neighbors.

Teams volunteered at over 30 locations throughout the Mobile area. Projects ranged from cleaning tents for the City of Mobile at Copeland-Cox Tennis Center to renovating homes with Habitat for Humanity. Students packed care baskets, assisted with art lessons at the Mobile Museum of Art, cleaned out storage rooms at Saraland Elementary School and tested water quality with Mobile Baykeepers. See photos at umobile.edu/projectserve.

