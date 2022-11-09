UM Receives Top Ranking in Alabama for Religious Studies

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is the top-ranked school in Alabama in a national listing of Best Colleges for Religious Studies in America, according to Niche.com, the well-known ranking and review site.

Niche.com includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni, according to Niche.

At UM’s Center for Christian Calling, students are equipped for answering their service calling by cultivating a heart for God, a head for Gospel-integrated knowledge, and hands for serving others.

Dr. Doug Wilson, dean of the Center for Christian Calling and professor of Biblical studies at the University of Mobile, says, “I begin each semester by telling my students that my goals for them are to complete my course with a deeper love for God, a deeper love for His Word, a deeper commitment to the Great Commission and the Great Commandments. ‘Study to show yourself approved unto God.’ Those are my goals for our students.”

A call to ministry is a call to preparation. The University of Mobile’s mission as a Christ-centered academic community is to prepare graduates to fulfill their professional calling with a Great Commission mindset. The Center for Christian Calling is key to accomplishing that mission.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

