UM School of Nursing Granted Full Accreditation for DNP and APRN Certificate Programs

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is pleased to announce the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and the post-graduate Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) Certificate programs are now fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Board of Commissioners.

The CCNE Board of Commissioners granted accreditation during the May 5-8, 2020, meeting after determining the University of Mobile programs met all four accreditation standards in the areas of institutional resources, proper mission governance, quality curriculum and teaching practices, and program effectiveness.

“Earning such a prestigious accreditation just one year after enrolling our first DNP and certificate students speaks volumes to the comprehensive and progressive curriculum that has been developed by our School of Nursing faculty,” said Dr. Sarah Witherspoon, dean of the School of Nursing.

The university’s first class of DNP students will graduate in spring 2021. The DNP is offered as an online program with three on-campus intensives. Options for completion of the degree include the Post-Master’s to DNP track, and the BSN to DNP track.

The first APRN students will graduate in fall 2020. The Post-Master’s APRN Certificate is for nurses who already hold a master’s degree in nursing. It provides an educational route to specialization in an area other than that obtained in their master’s or doctoral programs.

Both programs are accepting applications through July 24 for classes beginning fall semester 2020. Apply at umobile.apply.

CCNE accreditation was a collaborative effort requiring a personal investment from university faculty and staff, said Dr. Curtis Mathis, graduate chair in the School of Nursing. Leading contributors included Witherspoon, Mathis and Dr. Jessica Garner, clinical coordinator and graduate faculty member.

“I am honored to work with a resourceful faculty who contributed to this process with the same level of dedication and excellence to which they deliver educational experiences to students,” Mathis said.

Dr. Todd Greer, vice president for academic affairs, said accreditation is a recognition that the School of Nursing continues to strive toward excellence in both intellectual and spiritual development.

“Our commitment to developing excellent programs that serve the needs of our community only continues to grow,” Greer said.

The accreditation is effective as of Oct. 9, 2019 and extends to June 30, 2025. The next on-site accreditation visit is planned for the fall of 2024.

For more information about graduate degrees in the University of Mobile School of Nursing, visit umobile.edu/schoolofnursing or contact Mathis at cmathis@umobile.edu.

Featured Image: University of Mobile School of Nursing students are pictured at a white coat ceremony signifying their entrance into the medical profession.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

