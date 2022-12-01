University of Mobile Senior Competes in International Softball Tournament 

MOBILE, Ala. – Eila Infante, a senior at the University of Mobile, represented her home country of Venezuela in an International Softball Tournament Nov. 14-18.

“This experience was greater than I ever imagined. To be able to represent my country is one of the highest honors as an athlete, and I feel so grateful. I am thankful that I got the opportunity to meet new people and had the chance to compete,” says Infante.

Infante and her teammates competed in multiple games in order to qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games, Central American Games, and the World Cup for softball.

In the game against Peru, the Venezuelan team won 3-2 and is now eligible to compete in the 2023 Pan American Games.

The 2023 Pan American Games is a forthcoming international multi-sport event governed by the Pan Am Sports Organization, scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5, 2023.

Infante has been a part of the National Venezuelan Team since she was 15 years old. During her career, she has received 6 Golden Gloves and a national title, among other achievements.

In reflecting on her time competing in the qualifying games, Infante says, “I learned a lot about myself and teamwork. If I was not at my best, my team would come in and help me. We were there for each other. It does not matter how you do personally, what matters is how you do as a team.”

Infante plans to graduate from UM in December 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology. She is a previous member of the University of Mobile softball team.

Infante says, “I am grateful to my coaches here at the University of Mobile who have continued to allow me to train with the team and be able to get ready to compete in these games. My coaches have always supported me and been there for me.”

