UM Torch Society Presents Author Carol McLeod at Oct. 23 Meeting

MOBILE, Ala. – Author, podcast host and ministry leader Carol McLeod is the featured speaker at the October meeting of the University of Mobile Torch Society.

The Torch Society will meet Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at Heron Lakes Country Club, 3851 Government Blvd., Mobile, Alabama. Cost is $30 and includes lunch. RSVP online at umobile.edu/torchsocietyevents. For information, call 251.442.2226.

The Torch Society is a service organization that raises funds for college scholarships for University of Mobile students. In addition to awarding scholarships, the organization presents engaging programs and speakers, social gatherings and philanthropic events. Torch Society membership is open to individuals interested in the society’s vision of “Lighting the Way through Scholarships.”

Future plans include the Torch Society Holiday Market and Expo on Nov. 5 beginning at noon at Lafitte Baptist Church, 3201 Lafitte Road, Saraland, Alabama. The holiday market will feature local vendors offering a variety of merchandise in time for holiday shopping.

Carol McLeod is a best-selling author and popular speaker at women’s conferences and retreats, where she teaches the Word of God and empowers women with passionate and practical biblical messages. Her books include “The Rooms of a Woman’s Heart,” “Refined,” “StormProof: Weathering the Tough Times in Life,” “Vibrant,” and more. She hosts the podcasts “A Jolt of Joy!” and “Significant Women.” She is a devotional writer for YouVersion, where she has 10 devotionals in current circulation, including “21 Days to Beat Depression,” which has reached nearly one million people. She is president and CEO of Carol McLeod Ministries.

McLeod was the first women’s chaplain at Oral Roberts University, where she currently serves on the Alumni Board of Directors. She has been married to her college sweetheart, Craig, for 42 years and is the mother of five children in heaven and five children on earth. Craig serves as North American director for Global Partners.

About University of Mobile

University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs in over 90 areas of study. Founded in 1961, University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.