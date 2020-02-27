UNC Charlotte Scholar to Present 15th Annual Hinson Lecture

MOBILE, Ala. – Dr. Daniel Dupre will deliver a lecture entitled “The Geopolitics of Murder on the Southern Frontier, 1760-1812” as this year’s installment of the University of Mobile’s Billy G. Hinson Lecture Series.

In this presentation, Dupre will discuss the complicated relationship between Alabama’s native population and encroaching populations. His specific focus will be to examine how violence in the area that would become the state of Alabama sparked very different reactions, and thus provides a window into the shifting character of the southern frontier.

The talk will be held Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in Weaver Auditorium on the University of Mobile campus. The program, which includes the lecture and a book signing, is free and open to the public.

Dupre is professor of history at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, and author of Transforming the Cotton Frontier: Madison County, Alabama, 1800–1840 and Alabama’s Frontiers and the Rise of the Old South. He received a B.A. in history from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a Ph.D.in history of American civilization from Brandeis University. Dupre has written many scholarly articles and has been in demand as a speaker at numerous academic conferences.

The Billy G. Hinson Series, now in its 14th year, was established by the University of Mobile College of Arts and Sciences to present academic programs dealing with major topics in American history. The series is named in honor of Dr. Billy Hinson, long-time history professor at the university. For more information, contact Dr. Michael Robinson at 251.442.2249 or mrobinson@umobile.edu.

