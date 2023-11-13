University of Mobile Adds 2 New Master’s Degrees for Classroom Teachers

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces two new master’s degree programs in English and History that are designed to give current classroom teachers the qualifications to advance in their careers, earn a salary boost, and teach adjunct college courses. Graduates who already hold teaching certificates also gain the credentials needed to teach dual enrollment high school courses.

The two new graduate degree programs are a Master of Arts in English with a concentration in education (non-certification), and a Master of Arts in History with a concentration in education (non-certification).

Both programs are registering students now for classes that start in January 2024. Apply at umobile.edu/apply.

Designed for Current Teachers

Classes are offered in a blended format, both on campus and online, at times convenient for working teachers. The programs are designed to allow educators the flexibility to continue their teaching career while earning their master’s degree.

Participants will earn a total of 36 graduate hours consisting of 18 hours in either English or History courses, plus 18 hours in education courses. Graduates would be qualified to teach adjunct college courses in English or History fields. Graduates who already hold teaching certificates also will be qualified to teach dual enrollment courses at the high school level.

Master of Arts in English with Concentration in Education (non-certification)

The Master of Arts in English with a concentration in education is a non-certification degree designed for teachers wishing to expand their career options with a master’s degree in English while experiencing the love of literature that first drew them to teaching.

“Our greater goal is to offer a haven where teachers can rediscover their love of reading classic works,” said program director Dr. Katherine Abernathy, professor of English in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“We want teachers to rediscover the eternal verities, the universal truths and questions of the great books so they can return to their classrooms with a renewed sense of why great writing speaks to people across ages and cultures,” Abernathy said.

Applications are being accepted now at umobile.edu/apply. The program kicks off in January 2024 with EN501: Graduate Seminar in American Literature.

“We will discuss the era of American Romanticism, reading Charles Brockden Brown’s novel ‘Wieland’ and discuss how it taught Poe how to be Poe. We will also read some Hawthorne and Thoreau, among other American Romantics,” Abernathy said.

For information about the Master of Arts in English with a concentration in education and to apply, visit umobile.edu/ma-english, or contact the Office for Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222, or email Abernathy at kabernathy@umobile.edu.

Master of Arts in History with Concentration in Education (non-certification)

The Master of Arts in History with a concentration in education is a non-certification degree designed specifically for secondary teachers interested in developing the knowledge and skills that come with studying the past. Graduates will earn an advanced degree that qualifies them to serve as an adjunct professor. Those who already hold teaching certificates will gain credentials sufficient for teaching dual enrollment high school courses.

“History courses include topical classes on World War II, the Civil War, the Civil Rights Movement, and Jacksonian America, as well as seminars in Early and Modern American History and Local History,” said Dr. Matthew Downs, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and associate professor of history.

Applications are being accepted now at umobile.edu/apply. Classes start in January 2024.

For information about the Master of Arts in History with a concentration in education and to apply, visit umobile.edu/ma-history, or contact the Office for Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222, or email Downs at mdowns@umobile.edu.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.