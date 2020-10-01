University of Mobile Among ‘America’s Best Christian Colleges’ for 24th Year

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has been named one of “America’s Best Christian Colleges” for 2020, an annual recognition the school has consistently received for over two decades.

Baptist-affiliated UM is one of only 100 colleges and universities nationwide to receive the designation for 2020. This is the 24thconsecutive year the University of Mobile has received the honor.

The recognition is determined from results of the 30th Annual National College Survey conducted by Institutional Research & Evaluation Inc.

Institutional Research & Evaluation Inc. selected “America’s Best Christian Colleges” from a pool of 392 Christian institutions of higher education.

To be considered for the list, an institution must be an accredited, four-year school that offers bachelor’s degrees and full residential facilities and dining services. It must have had an entering freshman class in Fall 2019 with a high school grade point average or SAT/ACT score at or above the national average for all freshmen entering Christian institutions of higher education.

The school must also be affiliated with a recognized Christian denomination or be an interdenominational institution that incorporates Christian principles into its curriculum or environment.

The University of Mobile has earned a variety of other honors recently, including the “Best Value Schools” recognition by U.S. News & World Report.

