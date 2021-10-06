University of Mobile Among Top 25 Best College Campuses in America

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s spacious 880-acre campus in north Mobile County has been named among the Top 25 Best College Campuses in America by the popular ranking and review site Niche.

UM was named #22 Best College Campus in America, surpassing Yale at #24, Harvard at #25 and Auburn University at #30.

The Christian university was named the #2 Best College Campus in Alabama, making it the top-ranked private university campus in the state. The University of Alabama holds the #1 spot in the state and ranked #7 nationally.

According to Niche, “top-ranked colleges offer outstanding campus resources across classrooms, labs, performance venues, housing, food and recreational facilities.” Factors considered in the ranking include student surveys on campus quality, and grades given for campus food, campus housing, safety and the local area around campus.

The University of Mobile hosts campus tours Mondays through Fridays, and UM Days campus visit events throughout the year. Students who visit campus, apply and enroll may receive a $2,000 campus visit scholarship. Schedule a campus visit at umobile.edu/visit.

The site includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city. Rankings are posted at Niche.com.

The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni, according to Niche.

Complete Niche rankings for the University of Mobile are at https://www.niche.com/colleges/university-of-mobile/rankings/.

