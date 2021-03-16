University of Mobile Announces Center for Christian Calling

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is preparing students for ministry with an emphasis on practical skills through the new Center for Christian Calling, formerly the School of Christian Studies.

The new name is part of an initiative to expand the university’s solid foundation of biblical, theological and historical studies with an increased focus on practical, hands-on skills.

Dr. Douglas Wilson, dean of the Center for Christian Calling, said experienced leading pastors in Alabama Baptist churches and across the Southern Baptist Convention, including University of Mobile and Christian Studies alumni, will serve as visiting faculty members or adjunct instructors for university courses and conferences.

The name change includes a change in structure. Beginning in July 2021 when the changes go into effect, the Center for Christian Calling will be composed of four programs:

Theology – For students called to a teaching ministry. Program director is Dr. Jay Robertson, associate professor of Christian Studies and pastor of Crawford Baptist Church in Mobile.

– For students called to a teaching ministry. Program director is Dr. Jay Robertson, associate professor of Christian Studies and pastor of Crawford Baptist Church in Mobile. Intercultural Studies – For students called to domestic and international cross-cultural ministry. Program director is Dr. Robert Olsen, associate professor of Christian Studies.

– For students called to domestic and international cross-cultural ministry. Program director is Dr. Robert Olsen, associate professor of Christian Studies. Christian Ministry – For students called to pastoral and staff-related church ministry. Program director is Dr. Blake Newsom, senior pastor of Dauphin Way Baptist Church in Mobile.

– For students called to pastoral and staff-related church ministry. Program director is Dr. Blake Newsom, senior pastor of Dauphin Way Baptist Church in Mobile. Graduate Studies – For students pursuing master’s and advanced degrees and training in the areas of biblical studies, theological studies and worship leadership (in collaboration with UM’s Alabama School of the Arts). In addition to serving as dean, Wilson is program director for graduate studies.

Visiting assistant professor Dr. Benjamin Stubblefield, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Jackson, continues his role as New Testament and Greek specialist. Other current visiting faculty and adjuncts may also continue to serve.

The growing list of adjunct instructors pulls from a variety of areas of Baptist life, with currently over a dozen pastors, missionaries, association directors and various ministry leaders. They will teach topics ranging from student ministry and church planting to women’s ministry and ministry teaching English as a Second Language.

Degrees offered include Bachelor of Science in Christian Ministry, Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Theological Studies, Master of Arts in Biblical & Theological Studies, and Master of Arts in Worship Leadership & Theology.

For more information about the University of Mobile Center for Christian Calling, go to umobile.edu/christiancalling or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

