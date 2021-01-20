University of Mobile Announces Dean’s List For Fall 2020

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2020. The Dean’s List consists of students who received a 3.50 GPA or higher with at least 12 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.
Alabaster, AL — Randi M. Becton
Alexander City, AL — Rachel A. Sanford
Andalusia, AL — Sarah K. Guilford
Anniston, AL — Leanne E. White
Arab, AL — Isaac W. Pruett
Ashville, AL — Will K. Spears
Athens, AL — Jessie M. Jones; Hannah M. Morris
Atmore, AL — Kayley B. Burgess
Bay Minette, AL — Annalaura E. Colbert; Breana Jones; Dnatia R. Kennedy; Brendon M. Lanham
Birmingham, AL — Thuy-duong Danielle Huynh
Brewton, AL — Rider L. Jernigan; Dillion Sager
Camp Hill, AL — Laren McCall Smith
Chelsea, AL — Kayla Wood
Chickasaw, AL — Kassidy S. Stringfellow
Chunchula, AL — Elizabeth A. Curry; Taelor B. Davis; Jackson W. Delaney; Sydney F. Hendry; Taylor B. Jackson; Tucker N. Musgrove; Lydia N. Smith
Citronelle, AL — Ayeshia Abraham; Courtny Cochran; Coral R. Creel
Clanton, AL — Adison P. Argent; Elise N. Johnson; Carter S. Johnson
Coden, AL — Lisa N. Roberson
Daphne, AL — Sydney V. Bishop; Ian C. Blair; Jordanne W. Clabo; Carley Hamric; Ansley C. Hardyman; Lacy D. Hawthorne-Abrams; Maya K. Jowers; Wesley S. Perrigin; Danielle J. Pote; Davis M. Ruffin; Madison E. Scharles; Marley F. Smith; Eliana R. Tate
Deatsville, AL — Micah S. Olson; Carli R. Watkins
Dothan, AL — Brooke E. Hutcheson; Brenden T. Pearson; Anna G. Wilson
Eastaboga, AL — Elizabeth A. Bedford
Eight Mile, AL — Morgan E. Atchison; Tiana T. Mitchell; Heather Nicole Williamson; Shameika M. Lee Chapman
Fairhope, AL — Natalie G. Collins; Aaron J. Haycraft; Morgan T. Ledrew; Emma E. Lepere; Jaden Morace; Kaylin R. Sanders; Natalie P. Seay; Benjamin P. Turner
Florala, AL — Adam R. Bundy
Foley, AL — Nicole E. Everman; Morgan A. Franklin; Mckenzie R. Wessler
Gardendale, AL — Abigail T. Waldrep
Goodwater, AL — Sarah A. Rogers
Grand Bay, AL — Stephen A. Davis; Lauren Dolbare; Traci Fleming; Spencer D. Jordan; Macy R. Mareno; Alexandria L. Wasden
Grove Hill, AL — Adam J. Cooke
Hampton Cove, AL — Sarah A. Koepplinger
Hartselle, AL — Ethan S. Cowart; Emery A. Elliott; Mackenzie T. Jackson; Kaitlyn Spangler
Huntsville, AL — Haley S. Jones; Karlie M. Ruff
Irvington, AL — Valerie Ainsworth; Kayleigh A Garrett; Hannah E. Mabry; Kennedy S. Taylor; Anh Vu; Emilee M. Wilkerson
Jasper, AL — Braxton W. Blankenship
Loxley, AL — Brooke T. Bradley
Mobile, AL — Bryan T. Avery; Aryany M. Breek; Cameron Casper; Michael J. Chandler; Marquise Cobbs; Hannah M. Colson; Elmer F. Colubio; Ian J. Copeland; Cameron Cranton; Baleigh A. Essary; Alyssa D. Flowers; Skylar Gilchrist; Jonathan Lowell Harding; Faith E. Harrell; Andrew Quentin Hendry; Emily C. Keith; Jillian E. Lane; Elijah D. Mahn; Tracey L. Marsh Williams; Sean T. Mason; Amanda McClain; Amy A. Milam; Olivia Jayne Moore; James G. Naman; Audrey K. Norris; Christian W. Poche; Julius M. Riley; Carli A. Rouse; Richard P. Stone; Lindsey C. Vise; Ayanna T. Whittaker; Raven D. Young
Monroeville, AL — Joshua D. Evers
Mount Vernon, AL — Montrez D. Radcliff
New Market, AL — Luke T. Kilgore
Northport, AL — Anna_Kate Henry
Opelika, AL — Julia C. Worth
Opp, AL — Nathaniel T. Reynolds
Owens Cross Roads, AL — Savanna K. Harris
Oxford, AL — John M. Butler
Pell City, AL — William L. Haynes; Emily G. Wrenn
Piedmont, AL — Katelyn A. Lawler
Pinson, AL — Morgan N. Hill
Pisgah, AL — Gavin S. Rider
Prattville, AL — Madison N. Flowers; Randall C. Salle
Prichard, AL — Jackson July; Ezra R. Kennedy
Repton, AL — Hannah N. McFerrin
Roanoke, AL — Emilie H. Brown
Robertsdale, AL — Hailee E. Powell
Saraland, AL — Kristen L. Black; William T. Boling; Wyatt C. Fulton; Megan Hart; Hunter S. Hayes; Steven G. Hoostal; Travis J. Hudson; Hannah L. Kelly; Maloree C. Kendrick; Hannah Love; Nathan K. Love; Shawn R. Rivers; Hallie Rowell; Lyndsey J. Scoper; Callie Bea Setser; Lexington E. Singleton; Brooke C. Turner; Kelsey J. Westbrook; Kathryn N. Wheidi; Danny Wheidi; Jacob A. Wright; Hayley N. Wright
Satsuma, AL — Cody A. Clifton; Dylan Fisher; Andrew C. Hooper; Camryn Paige Rice; Madilyn R. Robertson; Rachel Schemmer; Paulette Whetsel
Semmes, AL — Alainah B. Diaz; Tyra A. Ezekiel; Jennifer C. Phillips; Samuel L. Richardson; Howard L. Smith; Savannah D. Vigor; Christian D. Waltman; Vivian K. West
Silverhill, AL — John A. Hedden; Margaret A. Leatherwood; Abigail Elaine McCully; Michael A. Zona
Spanish Fort, AL — Abigail G. Gorum; Joseph L. Quinn
Springville, AL — Tiffany J. Aikens
Stapleton, AL — Anna E. Wiggins
Summerdale, AL — Merissa Lee Harris; James W. Scruggs
Talladega, AL — Abigale C. Bell; Noah B. Walters
Theodore, AL — Ayanna N. Malone; Brianna D. Roberts
Thomasville, AL — Morgan Brasell
Thorsby, AL — James B. Sellers
Town Creek, AL — Weston C. West
Uriah, AL — Jesse Sage Baggett
Vinegar Bend, AL — Allyson S. Deese
Wagarville, AL — Collin J. Henson; Christian B. Vice
Wilmer, AL — Grace A. Addison; Taylor M. Raulerson; Georgia B. Rives
Little Rock, AR — Katherine Breeding; Samantha R. Shaw
North Little Rock, AR — Benjamin C. Whittington
Sherwood, AR — Grant T. Bias
Beni, Bolivia — Maria J. Reynaldo Toledo
Elk Grove, CA — Kalea N. Ashley
Edmonton, Canada — Sophie E. Walsh
Baker, FL — Lily C. Caswell
Cantonment, FL — Devin A. Monasterio
Havana, FL — Conrad A. Erskine; Christopher A. Erskine
Jacksonville, FL — Melea P. Meadows
Milton, FL — Sophie Eberhard; Oaklee M. Riley; Austin B. Young
Miramar, FL — Stephanie Bruce-Torres
Miramar Beach, FL — Elaina J. Davies
Navarre, FL — Kathan Q. Brannon; Marissa G. Kelley
Pace, FL — Trenton Thomas Short
Palm Bay, FL — Amanda Pittman
Pensacola, FL — Brooks L. Hunter; Hannah_Grace E. Smith
Port Saint Lucie, FL — Patricia L. Harris
Tallahassee, FL — Anakah N. Madril
Blackshear, GA — Camden Eli Jewell
Kennesaw, GA — Michal Frances Rhodes
McDonough, GA — Anna Klouser
Richmond Hill, GA — Nathan Webb
Swainsboro, GA — Kalen Wadley
Germany — Sofija Hrovat
Herzogenaurach, Germany — Emily John
Athens, Greece — Andreas Koutsougeras
Strasburg, IL — Luke C. Senteney
Belle Chasse, LA — Alexandria L. Summers
Brusly, LA — Myla Edwards
Kenner, LA — Elizabeth N. Wandera
Lake Charles, LA — Carina P. Veillon
Madisonville, LA — Emily E. Walls
Mandeville, LA — Madison J. Bergeron
River Ridge, LA — Lauren C. Bodino
Saint Bernard, LA — Payton A. Adams
Slidell, LA — Allison B. Vincent
Thibodaux, LA — Lindsie Sanders
Zachary, LA — Alyssa K. Brashier
Hagerstown, MD — Jedidiah Hill
Linn, MO — Hailey R. McKim
Bay St Louis, MS — Paul C. Burdic
Bentonia, MS — Kevin T. Pettigrew
Diamondhead, MS — Tristan Hopgood
Ellisville, MS — Tyneshia Peppers
Gulfport, MS — Jenna A. McKnight
Jackson, MS — Natalie C. Jones; Alexis Knott
Long Beach, MS — Sabina I. Mana-ay
Madison, MS — Kaelyn E. Haight
Moss Point, MS — Tabitha Jordan
Ridgeland, MS — Mary K. Newton
Fuquay Varina, NC — James Upshaw
Ridgecrest, NC — Ashlee Taggart
Caddo, OK — Denin M. Spriggs
Tulsa, OK — Cassidy F. Cannedy
Adair Village, OR — Hannah J. Ray
Perkasie, PA — Katie M. Detweiler
Cascais, Portugal — Miguel Pereira
Rock Hill, SC — Derek S. Lacy
Nova Pazova, Serbia — Aleksandar Vukovic
Sevilla, Sri Lanka — Elke_Maria Fernandez Bormann
Manresa, Spain — Anna Cabrera Riudor
Nashville, TN — Jessica M. Clements
Powell, TN — Lauren Hickey
Agua Dulce, TX — Aidan E. Chavez
Amarillo, TX — Thomas J. Hyer
Copperas Cove, TX — Tateyana K. Harris
Pearland, TX — Sarah L. Bransom
United Kingdom — Mia C. Mugford
Norwich, United Kingdom — Archie Bean
Worcester, United Kingdom — Leia R. Carter
Warrenton, VA — Haley G. Riddle; Jackson C. Riddle
Saraland, Viet Nam — Hieu Mai
