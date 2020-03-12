University of Mobile Announces Event Updates

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces the following changes in upcoming events, as the university has extended spring break through March 20.

Hinson Lecture scheduled for March 19 is postponed.

Alumni Brunch scheduled for March 21 is postponed.

Ram Run scheduled for March 20 is cancelled.

Preview Day scheduled for March 20 is cancelled.

Sporting events from March 12-March 25 are cancelled.

Symphonic Winds concert scheduled for March 19 is postponed.

Presidential Inauguration scheduled for March 27 is postponed until the fall.

