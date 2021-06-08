University of Mobile Announces Inductees to Prestigious Sigma Tau Delta Honor Society

The University of Mobile inducted students to the English Honor Society, Sigma Tau Delta, on April 15.

The Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta at the University of Mobile was chartered in 1983. Chapter members have opportunities to earn scholarships and come together and pursue cultural and academic interests.

Sigma Tau Delta is a national honor society for students who meet the high academic standards required for membership. Candidates for undergraduate membership must have completed a minimum of two college courses in English language or literature and must have a minimum of a B or equivalent average in English and in general scholarship. Inductees must rank in the top 35% of their class and completed at least three semesters.

The 2021 Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta at the University of Mobile are below:

Annalaura Colbert

Eliza Colbert

Hannah M. Colson

Emma Dalgety

Ezra R. Kennedy

Haylee A. Lynd

Jamie D. Peters

Breanna A. Poole

Karly L. Weaver

