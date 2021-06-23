University of Mobile Announces Inductees to Prestigious Theta Alpha Kappa Honor Society

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile inducted students to the theological honor society, Theta Alpha Kappa, on April 29.

Chapter members have opportunities to earn scholarships and fellowships toward graduate programs in religious studies or theology. Theta Alpha Kappa also offers annual prizes and publication of outstanding student papers.

Theta Alpha Kappa is a national honor society for students who meet the high academic standards required for membership. Candidates for undergraduate membership must have completed 12 credit hours of coursework in religious studies and/or theology and must have a minimum 3.5 GPA. Inductees must rank in the top 35% of their class and completed at least three semesters.

Graduate students must have completed at least half of the credit hours in their religious studies or theology program with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

The 2021 undergraduate Alpha Alpha Sigma chapter of the Theta Alpha Kappa at the University of Mobile are below:

Nathan Evan Bell

James Clark

Rhiannon Combs

Bryce Cox

Joshua Evers

Caroline Hale

Myles Herren

Moriah Nelson

Morgan Phillips

Pearson Shaw

Spencer St. Cyr

Eliana Tate

Benjamin Turner

Carli Watkins

Thomas Wilcox

The 2021 graduate Alpha Alpha Sigma chapter of the Theta Alpha Kappa at the University of Mobile are below:

Meagan Hall

Bobby Montgomery

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.