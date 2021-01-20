University of Mobile Announces President’s List For Fall 2020

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the President’s List for the fall semester of 2020. The President’s List consists of students who received a 4.0 GPA with at least 15 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.
Anniston, AL — Ashlyn N. Miller
Athens, AL — Bryley E. Clemmons
Axis, AL — Makenzie T. McDaniel
Bay Minette, AL — Amber L. Blackmon; Chloe P. Buck; Ashley J. Conrad
Birmingham, AL — Melissa Niven; Molly Grace Watkins
Calvert, AL — Marykate Howard
Chelsea, AL — Sarah E. Warren
Chickasaw, AL — Rebecca M. Reed
Chunchula, AL — James T. Doherty
Citronelle, AL — Emily L. Hatcher
Coker, AL — Nathan R. McKnight
Columbia, AL — Paul A. Holmes
Cordova, AL — Kassie G. Salors
Creola, AL — Ashton C. Black
Cullman, AL — Lillimae D. Allen; Grant A. Howard
Daleville, AL — Jamie D. Peters
Danville, AL — Drew M. Fitzgerald; Kari A. Watts
Daphne, AL — Jacob T. Clabo; James Comerford; Michael A. Wenzel
Decatur, AL — William J. Farris
Dothan, AL — Madalyn B. Dillard; Samantha Mansur; Cade A. Wood
Eight Mile, AL — Haylee A. Lynd; Claire Travis
Evergreen, AL — Grace E. Whittington
Fairhope, AL — Melissa C. Bass; Anna M. Canton; Eliza J. Colbert; Tessa N. Crane; Maggie E. Diehl; Grace A. Parrish; Eleanor C. Stewart; Megan Bossard Thomas
Foley, AL — Rebecca N. Belew
Gordo, AL — Morgan F. Patrick
Headland, AL — Caroline B. Tucker
Helena, AL — Briley Teague
Hoover, AL — Brandy M. Segreto
Irvington, AL — Michelle L. Parmer; Matthew Payne
Jackson, AL — Chad A. Rostas
Linden, AL — Hutson M. Breckenridge
Loxley, AL — Avery T. Wilhite
Mc Intosh, AL — Robyn H. Reed; Karly L. Weaver; Sydney B. Snow
Mobile, AL — Abigail J. Andrews; Donald W. Brady; Annakate Burleson; Emma K. Dalgety; Isabelle G. Ferguson; Joseph C. Greene; Brinkley M. Hearnl; Ashlynn D. Henderson; Maddison Hill; Hailey A. Hodges; Payton R. Hudson; Miranda J. Jackovich; Morgan Johns; Tye C. Jordan; Brittany Danielle Long; Jordyn L. Myles; Emily J. Phillips; Harrison M Puckett; Morgan L. Smoots; Zacharie S. Taylor; Amber Thomas; Jennifer M. Todd; Linh Tran; Sherea L. White; Shamika G. Williamson
Monroeville, AL — Emma McCrory
Montevallo, AL — Lauren M. Smith
Moulton, AL — Taylor G. Barkley
Moundville, AL — Nathan A. Blake
New Brockton, AL — Caitlin E. Gray
Opelika, AL — Nathan R. Irvin
Opp, AL — Briana F. Bess
Owens Cross Roads, AL — Savanna R. Fuchsberger
Ozark, AL — Claire A. Wood
Pelham, AL — Katelyn R. Karcher
Pell City, AL — Breighanne E. Singleton
Pinson, AL — Destinee Cole
Prattville, AL — Kaylee G. Pullin; Rose L. Wallace
Saraland, AL — Cedric S. Burrell; Lauren G. Day; Lydia C. Evans; Robert Ewing; Gunnar T. Jones; Shelby Newburn Landrum; Angel L. Peterson; Emily N. Sharpe; Dynasty Wittner
Satsuma, AL — Valerie M. Dickson; Courtney Ellzey; Jacob D. Howard; Madison G. McGuff
Semmes, AL — Jabraun I. Bass; Travis Grimes; Randall L. Killam; Meagan Sellers; Erin L. Williams
Silverhill, AL — Whitney Rae Dillard; Hannah A. Guthrie
Spanish Fort, AL — Hannah E. Colbert; Grace Dunn; Presley K. Ready
Sylacauga, AL — Landon H. Owen
Talladega, AL — Thomas A. Wilcox
Theodore, AL — Brianna R. Huber; Dalton A. Rone
Thomasville, AL — Moriah Nelson
Trussville, AL — Trinity M. Roper
Tuscaloosa, AL — Julie A. Barwick; Madilyn R. Donald
Wagarville, AL — Calee M. Tarver
Wetumpka, AL — Pearson A. Shaw
Wilmer, AL — Shyanne N. Marlowe; Lexie D. Smith
Winfield, AL — Jayda L. Stinnett
Flagstaff, AZ — Hannah Goodman
Bathurst, Canada — Shannie Chiasson
Edmonton, Canada — Rachel K. Salyn
Brighton, CO — Hahnnahlulu Brown
Jesenice, Czech Republic — Tadeas Manas
Callahan, FL — Emily M. Ford
Chipley, FL — Haylee N. Patton
Clermont, FL — Holly C. Lewis
Defuniak Springs, FL — Rhiannon Combs
Dover, FL — Erika M. West
Gulf Breeze, FL — Spencer D. St. Cyr
Milton, FL — Nathan E. Bell
Navarre, FL — Ashleigh Crumpler
Niceville, FL — Sarah McDorman
Ocala, FL — Taylor A. Inmon
Panama City, FL — Anna L. Griffin
Pensacola, FL — Cheyanne E. Burge; Myles L. Herren; Briana Webb
Spanish Wells, FL — Emily J. Underwood
Tallahassee, FL — James D. Clark
Yulee, FL — Rachel Hart
Columbus, GA — Austin T. McMickle
Griffin, GA — Luke C. Sisson
Pine Mountain, GA — Trenten Burns
Whitesburg, GA — Riley Shearon
Dormagen, Germany — Antonia Sophie Bauer
Herzogenaurach, Germany — Paula John
Chicago, IL — Grace M. Cunningham
Columbus, IN — Abriah S. Johnson
Broussard, LA — Ashlyn C. Broussard
Kenner, LA — Ethan C. Simmons
Slidell, LA — Katie S. Grubbs; Josie M. Headrick
Stow, MA — Caitlyn F. Sahlberg
Grand Rapids, MI — Madilyn E. Gosselin
Reading, MI — Lauren E. Routledge
Cameron, MO — David I. Beasley
Hannibal, MO — Ashlyn E. Nichols
Saint Louis, MO — Faith N. Hezel
Gulfport, MS — Kristyn R. Hensley
Madison, MS — Mason D. Moak
Ocean Springs, MS — Caroline A. Frye
Pascagoula, MS — Brantley Morris Chandler
Southaven, MS — Allyson M. Judkins
Dayton, OH — Kelsey F. Courtney
Van Wert, OH — Michaella L. Johnson
Barcarena, Portugal — Guilherme C. Lopes
Harrisburg, SD — Allison Preator
Knoxville, TN — Ruthie P. Knight; Johnny D. Northcutt; Jordan C. Williams
Petersburg, TN — Benjamin Barnett
Pearland, TX — Hailey L. Morgan
San Pedro, United Kingdom — Joshua E. Bynoe
Uddingston, United Kingdom — Christopher McKenna
Maracay, Venezuela — Luis A. Salazar
About the University of Mobile
The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.
For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.