University of Mobile Announces President’s List For Fall 2020

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the President’s List for the fall semester of 2020. The President’s List consists of students who received a 4.0 GPA with at least 15 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.

Anniston, AL — Ashlyn N. Miller

Athens, AL — Bryley E. Clemmons

Axis, AL — Makenzie T. McDaniel

Bay Minette, AL — Amber L. Blackmon; Chloe P. Buck; Ashley J. Conrad

Birmingham, AL — Melissa Niven; Molly Grace Watkins

Calvert, AL — Marykate Howard

Chelsea, AL — Sarah E. Warren

Chickasaw, AL — Rebecca M. Reed

Chunchula, AL — James T. Doherty

Citronelle, AL — Emily L. Hatcher

Coker, AL — Nathan R. McKnight

Columbia, AL — Paul A. Holmes

Cordova, AL — Kassie G. Salors

Creola, AL — Ashton C. Black

Cullman, AL — Lillimae D. Allen; Grant A. Howard

Daleville, AL — Jamie D. Peters

Danville, AL — Drew M. Fitzgerald; Kari A. Watts

Daphne, AL — Jacob T. Clabo; James Comerford; Michael A. Wenzel

Decatur, AL — William J. Farris

Dothan, AL — Madalyn B. Dillard; Samantha Mansur; Cade A. Wood

Eight Mile, AL — Haylee A. Lynd; Claire Travis

Evergreen, AL — Grace E. Whittington

Fairhope, AL — Melissa C. Bass; Anna M. Canton; Eliza J. Colbert; Tessa N. Crane; Maggie E. Diehl; Grace A. Parrish; Eleanor C. Stewart; Megan Bossard Thomas

Foley, AL — Rebecca N. Belew

Gordo, AL — Morgan F. Patrick

Headland, AL — Caroline B. Tucker

Helena, AL — Briley Teague

Hoover, AL — Brandy M. Segreto

Irvington, AL — Michelle L. Parmer; Matthew Payne

Jackson, AL — Chad A. Rostas

Linden, AL — Hutson M. Breckenridge

Loxley, AL — Avery T. Wilhite

Mc Intosh, AL — Robyn H. Reed; Karly L. Weaver; Sydney B. Snow

Mobile, AL — Abigail J. Andrews; Donald W. Brady; Annakate Burleson; Emma K. Dalgety; Isabelle G. Ferguson; Joseph C. Greene; Brinkley M. Hearnl; Ashlynn D. Henderson; Maddison Hill; Hailey A. Hodges; Payton R. Hudson; Miranda J. Jackovich; Morgan Johns; Tye C. Jordan; Brittany Danielle Long; Jordyn L. Myles; Emily J. Phillips; Harrison M Puckett; Morgan L. Smoots; Zacharie S. Taylor; Amber Thomas; Jennifer M. Todd; Linh Tran; Sherea L. White; Shamika G. Williamson

Monroeville, AL — Emma McCrory

Montevallo, AL — Lauren M. Smith

Moulton, AL — Taylor G. Barkley

Moundville, AL — Nathan A. Blake

New Brockton, AL — Caitlin E. Gray

Opelika, AL — Nathan R. Irvin

Opp, AL — Briana F. Bess

Owens Cross Roads, AL — Savanna R. Fuchsberger

Ozark, AL — Claire A. Wood

Pelham, AL — Katelyn R. Karcher

Pell City, AL — Breighanne E. Singleton

Pinson, AL — Destinee Cole

Prattville, AL — Kaylee G. Pullin; Rose L. Wallace

Saraland, AL — Cedric S. Burrell; Lauren G. Day; Lydia C. Evans; Robert Ewing; Gunnar T. Jones; Shelby Newburn Landrum; Angel L. Peterson; Emily N. Sharpe; Dynasty Wittner

Satsuma, AL — Valerie M. Dickson; Courtney Ellzey; Jacob D. Howard; Madison G. McGuff

Semmes, AL — Jabraun I. Bass; Travis Grimes; Randall L. Killam; Meagan Sellers; Erin L. Williams

Silverhill, AL — Whitney Rae Dillard; Hannah A. Guthrie

Spanish Fort, AL — Hannah E. Colbert; Grace Dunn; Presley K. Ready

Sylacauga, AL — Landon H. Owen

Talladega, AL — Thomas A. Wilcox

Theodore, AL — Brianna R. Huber; Dalton A. Rone

Thomasville, AL — Moriah Nelson

Trussville, AL — Trinity M. Roper

Tuscaloosa, AL — Julie A. Barwick; Madilyn R. Donald

Wagarville, AL — Calee M. Tarver

Wetumpka, AL — Pearson A. Shaw

Wilmer, AL — Shyanne N. Marlowe; Lexie D. Smith

Winfield, AL — Jayda L. Stinnett

Flagstaff, AZ — Hannah Goodman

Bathurst, Canada — Shannie Chiasson

Edmonton, Canada — Rachel K. Salyn

Brighton, CO — Hahnnahlulu Brown

Jesenice, Czech Republic — Tadeas Manas

Callahan, FL — Emily M. Ford

Chipley, FL — Haylee N. Patton

Clermont, FL — Holly C. Lewis

Defuniak Springs, FL — Rhiannon Combs

Dover, FL — Erika M. West

Gulf Breeze, FL — Spencer D. St. Cyr

Milton, FL — Nathan E. Bell

Navarre, FL — Ashleigh Crumpler

Niceville, FL — Sarah McDorman

Ocala, FL — Taylor A. Inmon

Panama City, FL — Anna L. Griffin

Pensacola, FL — Cheyanne E. Burge; Myles L. Herren; Briana Webb

Spanish Wells, FL — Emily J. Underwood

Tallahassee, FL — James D. Clark

Yulee, FL — Rachel Hart

Columbus, GA — Austin T. McMickle

Griffin, GA — Luke C. Sisson

Pine Mountain, GA — Trenten Burns

Whitesburg, GA — Riley Shearon

Dormagen, Germany — Antonia Sophie Bauer

Herzogenaurach, Germany — Paula John

Chicago, IL — Grace M. Cunningham

Columbus, IN — Abriah S. Johnson

Broussard, LA — Ashlyn C. Broussard

Kenner, LA — Ethan C. Simmons

Slidell, LA — Katie S. Grubbs; Josie M. Headrick

Stow, MA — Caitlyn F. Sahlberg

Grand Rapids, MI — Madilyn E. Gosselin

Reading, MI — Lauren E. Routledge

Cameron, MO — David I. Beasley

Hannibal, MO — Ashlyn E. Nichols

Saint Louis, MO — Faith N. Hezel

Gulfport, MS — Kristyn R. Hensley

Madison, MS — Mason D. Moak

Ocean Springs, MS — Caroline A. Frye

Pascagoula, MS — Brantley Morris Chandler

Southaven, MS — Allyson M. Judkins

Dayton, OH — Kelsey F. Courtney

Van Wert, OH — Michaella L. Johnson

Barcarena, Portugal — Guilherme C. Lopes

Harrisburg, SD — Allison Preator

Knoxville, TN — Ruthie P. Knight; Johnny D. Northcutt; Jordan C. Williams

Petersburg, TN — Benjamin Barnett

Pearland, TX — Hailey L. Morgan

San Pedro, United Kingdom — Joshua E. Bynoe

Uddingston, United Kingdom — Christopher McKenna

Maracay, Venezuela — Luis A. Salazar

