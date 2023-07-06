University of Mobile Announces President’s List for Spring 2023

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the President’s List for the spring semester of 2023. The President’s List consists of students who received a 4.0 GPA with at least 15 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.

Abigail Andrews

Taylor Ard

Morgan Atchison

Julie Barwick

David Beasley

Abigale Bell

Thomas Bell

Katie Beniot

Nathan Blake

Sydney Bodiford

Kennedy Bradford

Harrison Bridges

Ashlyn Broussard

Hannah Brown

Jonathan Brown

Grace Bryant

Emilee Buxton

Anna Cabrera Riudor

Isabella Cameron

Nina Carpenter

Leia Carter

Alyssa Cherry

Alejandro Chumacero Navarro

Jeffrey Cole

Christopher Conger

Adam Cooil

Jordan Crane

Emily Creamer

Delainy Cunningham

Grace Cunningham

Stephen Davis

Dazsha Dean

Aniyah Dent

Jennifer Do

Connor Duckett

Grace Dunn

Camille Edgar

Ebba Elweroth

Baleigh Essary

William Farris

Sydnee Fitzgerald

Kimberly Foster

Morgan Franklin

Caitlin Fulgham

Alexis Gillette

Luke Graham

Claudia Hall

Abdullah Hamid

Jacob Harned

Brea Harris

Brinkley Hearn

Tempest Hebert

Jessica Herrington

Madisyn Hill

Morgan Hill

Marcella Holsonback

Alexia Horne

Ashley Hutson

Taylor Inmon

Erica Jackson

Taylor Jackson

Amy Jernigan

Ivan Jolivet

Brian Jones

Haley Jones

Allie Kelley

Maggie Kenyon

Bethany Kilgore

Brianna Kitt

Ruthie Knight

Ambreea Koen

Emma Landry

Cayson Langham

Lucca Leal

Emma Lepere

Alexandra Lucas

Amanda Majors

Tadeas Manas

Marc Marquis

Rylee Martin

Sarah Martinez

Michael McCrary

Ezra McKenna

Lauren McLean

Caitlin McRee

William Mims

Kayla Moran

Victoria Moseley

Joshua Naqvi

Angie Norman

Blakeley Norris

Anna Olsen

Cooper Oman

Tabitha Ott

Emma Owen

Liam Patterson

Haley Pauley

Miguel Pereira

Ellie Powell

Taylor Prestridge

William Pruitt

Harrison Puckett

Hannah Ray

Jacob Rehbine

Santiago Reina Mendivelso

Dallas Renzi

Taylor Rester

Zoe Richardson

Joaquin Rivera

Brianna Roberts

Andrea Sanchez

Jeb Scarbrough

Faye Sherer

Emily Silbernagel

Cecil Smith

Hannah Grace Smith

Jacylin Smith

Tiffany Spencer

Abigail Thibodaux

Za’Kiya Tolbert

Johnathan Turner

Tyler Turner

Sarah Tyler

Haley Vanderford

Taylor Vice

Rebekah Waldo

Abigail Waldrep

Rose Wallace

Gracie Warriner

Molly Grace Watkins

Karlie Welch

Samuel Werry

Erika West

Anna Wiggins

Luana Wild

Elise Williams

Emily Williams

Lora Williams

Jordan Wood

Henry Woodall

Ziyue Yu

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.