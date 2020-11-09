University of Mobile Announces Speaker for Fall Graduation

MOBILE, Ala. – 3Circle Church lead pastor and University of Mobile alumnus Chris Bell will deliver the commencement address at University of Mobile’s fall graduation ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 5, as approximately 270 graduates receive diplomas.

The fall graduation ceremony will also honor graduates from the spring semester of 2020, which was interrupted due to COVID-19.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn on the University of Mobile campus. It will be live streamed on the University of Mobile Facebook page and at umobile.edu/graduation.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required. For more information, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

Bell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication from UM in 2000. After graduation, he studied theology at Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, GA.

Bell has over 20 years of ministry experience. He has been a youth pastor, church planter, and campus pastor before becoming lead pastor of 3Circle Church in the Baldwin and Mobile County Area. 3Circle Church is a four-campus, multi-site church with thousands in weekly attendance.

Bell has been featured in national publications like Outreach Magazine, and in conferences, including Sticky Teams, Exponential East Conference and Velocity Conference. Bell has also served as a coach with the national leadership coaching network, Courage to Lead.

Bell has been invited to serve as the guest Chaplain for the U.S. House of Representatives. He is also author of “Broken Crown,” which was a #1 seller on Amazon.

For information about graduation, visit umobile.edu/graduation.

