University of Mobile Announces Test-Optional Admissions, New Freshman Scholarship

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced a new test-optional admissions policy and a new scholarship opportunity for students applying for admission to the fall semester 2020 freshman class.

“We know it’s been a difficult time for high school seniors and their families. The new test-optional admissions policy can help graduating seniors who may not have been able to take the ACT or SAT standardized tests in the spring,” said Charity Wittner, vice president for enrollment services.

Graduating high school seniors currently applying to the University of Mobile can choose whether to submit ACT or SAT test scores as part of their application or select the test-optional route. Test-optional admissions means students with a grade point average of 2.75 or better can be admitted to college without submitting test scores.

With this choice, the university will consider a student’s high school GPA, course load and similar academic indicators that highlight achievements. Students may self-report their GPA during this time, since high schools may not be able to send transcripts quickly.

Students who choose test-optional admissions will still be eligible for possible institutional grants and need-based aid offered by the University of Mobile, for those who qualify, as well as state and national education entities.

Also, incoming freshmen who make their down payment before July 1 for classes starting fall semester 2020 may qualify for the new Freshman 2020 Be Known Scholarship. Created for first-time freshmen, the Freshman 2020 Be Known Scholarship will be awarded in addition to scholarships students would normally receive.

“By taking these steps, the University of Mobile wants to simplify the transition from high school to college while at the same time helping to ease the financial stress faced by many in our community,” said UM President Lonnie Burnett.

To learn more, call University of Mobile Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222 or go to umobile.edu/freshman2020.

About the University of Mobile

