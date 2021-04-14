University of Mobile ASOTA Students Receive Outstanding Musical Awards

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile is pleased to announce the students who received musical awards during spring semester competitions. Students earned honors at the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) competition in Alabama and Gulf Coast Steinway piano competition for the Gulf Coast Region.

Receiving NATS Awards were:

Nathan Blake, from the studio of Dr. Patrick Jacobs; 3rd Place College Tenor, Baritone, Bass Classical. Blake is a 1st year music education major from Tuscaloosa, AL.

Grace Dunn, from the studio of Dr. Kathryn Hedlund; 1st Place College Treble Musical Theatre. Dunn is a 2nd year musical theater major from Spanish Fort, AL.

Mackenzie Hornak, from the studio of Dr. Lori Guy; 2nd place Musical Theater. Hornak is a 2nd year vocal performance major from Grand Haven, MI.

Taylor Inmon, from the studio of Dr. Lori Guy; 1st Place Musical Theater, 2nd Place Classical. Inmon is a 1st year vocal performance major from Ocala, FL.

Nathan Irvin, from the studio of Molly Adams; 1st Place College Tenor, Baritone, Bass Musical Theater. Irvin is a 1st year musical theater major from Opelika, AL.

Erica West, from the studio of Dr. Kathryn Hedlund; 3rd place College Treble Musical Theatre. West is a 2nd year worship leadership major from Dover, FL.

Receiving the Steinway Winner Award was:

Conrad Erskine, from the studio of Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva; 3rd Place, Gulf Coast Steinway Society Solo Piano Upper College Division. Erskine is a 3rd year piano performance major from Havana, FL.

Receiving Mobile Music Teachers Association Awards were:

Rebecca Reed, from the studio of Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva; 1st Place Mobile Music Teachers Association Sonata Contest College Level. Reed is a 2nd year piano performance major from Chickasaw, AL.

Lily Caswell, from the studio of Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva; Honorable Mention Mobile Music Teachers Association Sonata Contest College Level. Caswell is a 1st year piano performance and public history major from Baker, FL.

Pictured from left: Erica West, Nathan Irvin, Conrad Erskine, Grace Dunn, Nathan Blake and Taylor Inmon. Not pictured are Mackenzie Hornak, Rebecca Reed, and Lily Caswell.

