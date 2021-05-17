University of Mobile Brain Battle Invites High School Scholars Bowl Teams to Compete

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile will host “Brain Battle,” a quiz bowl tournament for varsity division teams, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Interested teams should sign up now at umobile.edu/scholars-bowl.

The free event will allow high school scholars bowl and quiz bowl teams to compete in a qualifier for National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ high school national championship tournament.

The UM Brain Battle tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. Welcome goodies, morning refreshments and lunch will be provided.

All teams will be guaranteed at least seven rounds of play, with further specifications sent closer to the tournament. A list of teams registered, and other logistical details, will be updated through the University of Mobile website.

“This is a free event for our community. As a Christian university, we focus on ways to serve others, and we think this is a wonderful opportunity for young scholars,” said Amy Burdette, an English instructor at the University of Mobile.

For more information on “Brain Battle,” please visit umobile.edu/scholars-bowl or call 251.442.2222

