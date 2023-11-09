University of Mobile Celebrates Winners of Historic SGA Elections

The University of Mobile held its first Student Government Association (SGA) election in four years, due to disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. The campus community gathered in for the President’s Party in Ram Hall on Nov. 6 to witness the unveiling of newly elected student leaders who will drive positive change and shape the future of the University of Mobile.

Voter turnout exceeded expectations, demonstrating the students’ enthusiasm for shaping the future of their institution and the university’s commitment to student representation and engagement.

The university congratulates the winners and extends its appreciation to all the candidates who participated in the election, as well as the students who exercised their right to vote. The enthusiasm and commitment displayed during this election are a testament to the bright future that lies ahead for the University of Mobile.

After a great campaign period, the university is proud to announce the following winners of the SGA Executive roles:

Travis Grimes Luke Graham Shanta Williams Emily Otts

President: Travis Grimes of Semmes, AL, a senior in the 5-year MBA program/accounting

Vice President: Luke Graham of Ocean Springs, MS, a sophomore majoring in management

Treasurer: Shanta Williams of Mobile, AL, a senior majoring in biology

Secretary: Emily Otts of Hartford, AL, a junior majoring in studio art

The student body also elected Senate Representatives, representing diverse backgrounds and academic areas. They include:

College of Arts and Sciences Representative: William Givens of Montgomery, AL, a freshman majoring in philosophy

College of Health Professions Representative: Courtney Sides of Eclectic, AL, a freshman majoring in nursing

Alabama School of the Arts Representative: Erika West of Plant City, FL, a senior double majoring in worship leadership and commercial voice

Grace Pilot School of Business Representative: Cayson Langham of Bay Minette, AL, a sophomore in the 5-year MBA program/finance

School of Christian Studies Representative: Yonan Hannah of Nazareth, Israel, a sophomore majoring in Christian Ministry

School of Education Representative: Teylor Odom of Evans, GA, a sophomore majoring in elementary education

Miss University of Mobile: Anna Katherine Bell of Dothan, AL, senior majoring in early childhood/elementary education

Commuter Representative: Olivia Counselman of Spanish Fort, AL, a senior majoring in criminology

Athletic Representative: Blake Moore of Mobile, a freshman in the 5-year MBA program/marketing

Racial Diversity Representative: Christina Williams of Saraland, AL, a freshman majoring in nursing

Student Affairs Representatives: Mackenzie Borders of Lizella, GA, a sophomore majoring in English/secondary education.

Serving as Staff Council are Rachel Croom, senior director for student success; Hannah Clardy, student achievement specialist; Jeffrey Caviness, director of housing; Heath Vester, assistant vice president for creative services; and Landon Owen, coordinator of student activities.