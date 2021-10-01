University of Mobile Christmas Spectacular Tickets on Sale Now

MOBILE, Ala. – Tickets for the 19th annual Christmas Spectacular are on sale now as the musical extravaganza returns to the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile.

Christmas Spectacular will be presented Nov. 18-21 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Rd., Mobile, Alabama 36609.

Performances begin Nov. 18-20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. There will be an additional performance on Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets sell out quickly and can be purchased at umobile.edu/christmas. Prices range from $10 to $50.

Audiences will be able to purchase their exact seats with new seating at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

Over 200 students and a 50-piece orchestra made up of students, alumni and professional mentors will perform a variety of musical styles ranging from classical carols to modern favorites.

Fan favorite ensembles from the university will also perform, including Voices of Mobile, RamCorps, University Singers, and many more. Many of these ensembles have performed international tours and at Carnegie Hall.

Listed as one of the top 25 best Christmas events in Mobile, the event attracts an audience of more than 10,000 over the five performances.

For more information about Christmas Spectacular and other Alabama School of the Arts events, call 251.442.2383 or visit umobile.edu/christmas and watch the promotional video for Christmas Spectacular at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rpb9KYfR38Y.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.