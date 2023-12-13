University of Mobile Christmas Spectacular to Air Christmas Morning on Fox10TV, Plus More Showings

MOBILE, Ala. – An hour-long special featuring the University of Mobile Christmas Spectacular will air locally on WALA Fox10TV from 7-8 a.m. Christmas morning, Dec. 25.

There will be more opportunities to watch the 60-minute excerpt from the 2022 Christmas Spectacular during this Christmas season.

Where to Watch Christmas Spectacular 2022

Daystar Television will air Christmas Spectacular 2022 on Dec. 21 at the following times:

12/21 @ 12pm EST NET/CANADA

12/21 @ 1am EST NET/CANADA

12/21 @ 11am CST NET US/INTL

12/21 @ 12am CST NET US/INTL

Also, WHBR Christian Television Network will air the special as follows:

12/11 @ 9:30pm

12/19 @ 7:30pm

12/24 @ 10:30pm

Coming Soon: Christmas Spectacular 2023 Streaming

The 2023 Christmas Spectacular performance, held in November, will be edited by students in the production technologies program in the university’s Alabama School of the Arts. It will be available for streaming during Spring 2024.

For more information about Christmas Spectacular and the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/asota. To learn about enrolling at the University of Mobile, go to umobile.edu/apply.

