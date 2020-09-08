University of Mobile Dedicates George & Pat Dorsett Auditorium

MOBILE, Ala. – The sloped floor and rows of folding wooden seats of Weaver Auditorium are gone, replaced by a versatile space with state-of-the-art technology in the new George and Pat Dorsett Auditorium at the University of Mobile.

“We are here to honor a family that has meant so much to this university over the years,” said UM President Lonnie Burnett, as children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the late George and Patricia Dorsett gathered at a ceremony Sept. 3 to dedicate the new auditorium.

The renovated auditorium in William K. Weaver Hall was made possible through a $100,000 life insurance policy bequest from UM alumna Patricia H. Dorsett and her husband, George. The donation also provided for extensive technology upgrades that were ready just as the COVID-19 pandemic was escalating.

Since then, the university has used Dorsett Auditorium with its broadcast studio capabilities for Zoom meetings, classes and concerts, with more uses planned.

“My parents had a dream to make an impact at this university, to make a difference,” said son Martin Dorsett. The life insurance bequest made that wish a reality – but it was only part of the investment the family made over the years. Pat served on the UM Board of Trustees for three terms totaling 12 years, where Martin also served. Another son, Wayne, and two grandchildren are also UM graduates.

Previously, the Dorsetts created an endowed scholarship, and Pat was recognized at a 2014 Board of Trustee meeting as the single largest lifetime alumni donor.

“She loved this place, and she showed it by giving of her life and their resources,” said Martin Dorsett. “Daddy had a dream, and sadly he didn’t live to see it happen. But she had a passion to make sure it happened. Today is the beginning of a new chapter of that dream and how it came true, and how it is now going to bless students at the University of Mobile.”

Additional donors that contributed to the project include: Dr. and Mrs. Lawson Swearingen, Nan H. Altmayer Trust, Dr. and Mrs. Charles S. Markle, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth McElhaney, Pilot Catastrophe Services, The Mosow Family Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. George Montgomery, Mr. and Mrs. William B. Lamar, Dorothy and Phillip Savage, and Dr. and Mrs. Lonnie Burnett.

For more information about making an impact at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/giving or contact the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2587 or advancement@umobile.edu.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.