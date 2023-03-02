University of Mobile’s DNAP Program Expands to Meet Growing Demand

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced today that its Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Program (DNAP) is expanding to accommodate the growing demand for advanced practice nurse anesthetists.

UM’s DNAP program received approval from the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) to increase the program’s class size from 12 to 15 students. The highly competitive 36-month program is designed for students on a path to becoming Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists.

UM launched its new DNAP program in Fall 2021, becoming the first and only DNAP program in the four-state region of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia. The first class will graduate in Summer 2024.

“The University of Mobile is committed to providing high-quality health care education that meets the needs of today’s health care industry. The expansion of our DNAP program provides more opportunities for talented students to pursue their professional calling and develop the skills and knowledge to serve our community with excellence,” said Dr. Lonnie Burnett, president of the Christ-centered university.

Dr. Todd Hicks, executive dean of the College of Health Professions and director of the School of Nurse Anesthesia, said there is a critical need for highly trained nurse anesthetists who can provide safe and effective anesthesia care to patients.

“Our program is designed to meet this need by equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this challenging field,” Hicks said.

The rigorous application and interview process is nearly complete for students in the Class of 2026 who will begin classes in Fall 2023. DNAP students will train locally in the Mobile area while earning eligibility to attempt the National Certification Examination required to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

“Some of the best and brightest health care professionals from across the region have been accepted to the Class of 2026. They include students with experiences ranging from critical care nurses to combat veterans and charge nurses,” Hicks said.

The deadline for applications for the Class of 2027 is Oct. 1, 2023. Program information and applications are available at umobile.edu/dnap.

The University of Mobile DNAP program is accredited and approved by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA), Alabama Board of Nursing and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

