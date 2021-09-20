University of Mobile Earns Top Rankings in Niche’s 2022 Best Colleges

MOBILE, Ala. – The popular ranking and review site Niche.com gave the University of Mobile top marks across a variety of categories in its 2022 Best Colleges rankings of public and private universities in Alabama. Among the rankings are #1 Best College Dorms in Alabama, #1 Best College in Mobile and Top 10 universities in Alabama.

The site includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni, according to Niche.

National rankings for the University of Mobile include:

#19 Best College Dorms in America https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-college-dorms/

#22 Best College Campuses in America https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-college-campuses/

Top 10 Alabama rankings for the University of Mobile include:

#1 Best College Dorms in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-college-dorms/s/alabama/

#1 Best College in the Mobile Area https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-colleges/m/mobile-area/

#2 Best Small Colleges in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-small-colleges/s/alabama/

#2 Safest College Campuses in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/safest-colleges/s/alabama/

#2 Best College Campuses in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-college-campuses/s/alabama/

#3 Best Christian Colleges in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-christian-colleges/s/alabama/

#4 Colleges with the Best Student Life in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-student-life/s/alabama/

#4 Best College Food in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-college-food/s/alabama/

#5 Best Colleges for Psychology in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-colleges-for-psychology/s/alabama/

#5 Best Colleges for History in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-colleges-for-history/s/alabama/

#6 Best Colleges in Education for Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-colleges-for-education/s/alabama/

#7 Best Colleges in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-colleges/s/alabama/

#8 Best Colleges for Business in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-colleges-for-business/s/alabama/

#9 Best Value Colleges in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-value-colleges/s/alabama/

#9 Best Colleges for Nursing in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-colleges-for-nursing/s/alabama/

#10 Colleges with the Best Academics in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-college-academics/s/alabama/

#10 Most Diverse Colleges in Alabama https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/most-diverse-colleges/s/alabama/

Complete Niche rankings for the University of Mobile are at https://www.niche.com/colleges/university-of-mobile/rankings/.

