MOBILE, Ala. –University of Mobile Give Day is April 19, and the Christian university is calling on the UM family and friends to support “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose” with a donation to the Annual Fund.

UM Give Day is a 36-hour online event that begins Tuesday, April 19, and will be celebrated across University of Mobile social media platforms. Those who give and support the university are encouraged to invite others through their own social media to be part of the event.

Tax-deductible gifts may be made in a variety of ways: online, by text, phone or mail.

Gifts received during the UM Give Day campaign will go toward the Annual Fund to support the areas of greatest need. Gifts can be made before April 19 and still count toward the total raised for Give Day.

Gifts may be made in the following ways:

Online at umobile.edu/giveday

Text umgiveday to 243725

Call the Advancement Office at 251.442.2585

Mail a check to University of Mobile Advancement Office, 5735 College Pkwy., Mobile, AL 36613.

“Every gift, big or small, can make a substantial difference in the lives of students and empower the next generation of leaders to fulfill their Great Commission calling,” said Dr. Bruce Earnest, vice president for advancement.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

