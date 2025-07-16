University of Mobile and Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions Partner to Equip Next Generation of Christian Leaders at Super Summer Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – Nearly 350 middle and high school students, church leaders and volunteers are gathered at the University of Mobile July 14-18 for Super Summer Alabama, a leadership and discipleship camp made possible through a partnership between the Baptist university and the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions (ALSBOM).

More than a typical summer camp, Super Summer Alabama is designed for middle and high school students wanting to deepen their faith and take the next step in following Christ. Students attend worship, engage in small-group Bible study, learn from college-level curriculum and build lasting relationships with peers and mentors from across the state.

This marks the third consecutive year the University of Mobile has hosted the event. The 2025 camp welcomed 245 students, 32 church leaders, 35 adult volunteers, and 33 college team leaders to UM’s 880‑acre campus – recognized as Alabama’s safest college campus and home to the state’s top‑rated residence halls.

Dr. Charles Smith, president of the University of Mobile, said, “It is a great privilege to partner with Alabama Baptist churches in this Kingdom work and invest in the next generation of Kingdom leaders.

“We believe in the transformational power of Christian higher education and experiences like Super Summer Alabama to shape hearts, strengthen faith and prepare students to live out their calling. We are honored to be part of what God is doing in their lives,” he added.

Partnering for Kingdom Impact

The theme of this year’s camp, “Enough,” invites students to focus on Christ’s sufficiency and their identity in Him. Camp pastor Dr. Jamie Dew, president of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, is leading students through Scripture, challenging them to respond in obedience to the Gospel and live boldly for Christ.

“I am excited to be with the youth of Super Summer Alabama this week,” Dew said. “We will be learning that Jesus is ENOUGH for everything we need in salvation, life, trials and ministry. I pray that this week will make these teenage disciples encouraged and better equipped to serve the Lord.”

The program includes worship led by University of Mobile students, small-group discipleship and curriculum sessions in theology and biblical leadership.

Students who attend the camp on the university campus, then later enroll at the University of Mobile, are eligible for a $2,000 UM Visit Scholarship. Students who attend all nine components of the Super Summer Alabama program are eligible for a $4,000 Super Summer Scholarship at UM and will have met requirements for the freshman course “Introduction to Christian Worldview.”

Discipleship That Lasts

Josh Meadows, student ministry strategist for the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, said Super Summer Alabama is “a week that God uses to change lives for His glory and to send students out commissioned to be on mission for Christ.”

“We want students to have a chance to really connect with God and grow their faith. Super Summer Alabama gives them the opportunity to dive deep into the Word of God and meet other like-minded students from all over Alabama. It’s not just about making friends – these are lifelong connections that will shape lives for the future,” Meadows said.

The program also offers resources and support for youth pastors throughout the year, including opportunities to learn, grow and network.

Tyler Gresham is one of those youth pastors. He has participated in Super Summer Alabama since 2014.

“I can testify that Super Summer has had a tremendous impact on my students’ growth in Christ and faithfulness to the church, not only during high school, but afterwards,” says the administrative pastor of students at Fairhaven Baptist Church in Demopolis, Alabama.

“We are able to discuss topics in Super Summer that are typically harder to cover thoroughly during a regular youth Bible study. Once they graduate, my students who’ve gone through Super Summer overwhelmingly stay connected to the local church wherever they end up, and many of them go on to serve their current churches well through lay ministry.”

Super Summer Alabama was launched in 2008 by UM alumnus Denis Tanner, associate pastor of Next Steps and students at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover. He said he appreciates how his alma mater has welcomed the program – “They really want us here on campus because it is reaching people for the Kingdom.”

“We live in a world where there’s so many negative things going on, so much hurt and brokenness,” Tanner said. “What’s wonderful about Super Summer Alabama is that we really focus on helping kids remember their identity is in Christ…and that they are called to make a difference in the lives of those around them.”

Equipping Future Leaders

Tim Adams, UM’s vice president for student development and collegiate athletics, said the purpose of Super Summer aligns with the University of Mobile’s mission.

“At the University of Mobile, we are committed to multiplying Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world. Throughout our history, thousands of college students have encountered the Lord’s presence on this campus and been shaped by His calling,” Adams said.

“It brings us great joy to open our facilities to Super Summer campers, with the prayer that they, too, will be transformed by God’s work in their lives and inspired to follow His call.”

Learn More

For more about Super Summer Alabama camp and youth pastor resources, visit supersummer.ymlink.org. https://supersummer.ymlink.org

Learn more about the University of Mobile at umobile.edu/um-info. Plan a campus visit or register for a UM Day at umobile.edu/umday-info or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

