University of Mobile Homecoming Oct. 1-2 Celebrates 60th Diamond Anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile invites alumni, students, parents, faculty and staff to celebrate its 60th anniversary at Homecoming Weekend Oct. 1-2. Events include a concert by Big Daddy Weave, a Dove Award winning band whose members met on the UM campus.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the university’s 60th anniversary this year,” said Allie Ratcliff, director of alumni relations and community engagement. “Homecoming festivities will include an outdoor concert with Big Daddy Weave, hot air balloon rides, food trucks, a soccer tailgate and homecoming court. We hope that graduates and their families will return to campus to reconnect and celebrate our diamond anniversary with us.”

For details, ticket prices and to RSVP, go to umobile.edu/homecoming.

Festivities begin Friday, Oct. 1 with a First 15 lunch at 11 a.m. for the first 15 graduating classes from Mobile College. Food trucks, hot air balloon rides, and yard games on the front lawn will begin at 5 p.m. for students and 6 p.m. for alumni. A Big Daddy Weave concert will be on the front lawn at 7 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, graduates can catch up with friends over a cup of coffee during coffee around town from 8 – 11.a.m. Moka’s Coffee, Carpe Diem, Nova and Serda’s Coffee will be offered at a discount.

Other events on Saturday include a disc golf tournament, an art exhibit: “Uncharted Blue,” and a history exhibit. The art exhibit will be located at the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery, and the history exhibit will be in Weaver Hall lobby. An Alumni of the Decade awards brunch, by invitation-only, will be in Ram Hall at 10 a.m.

The afternoon is filled with many outdoor soccer events at The Jungle, including a soccer tailgate lunch. Homecoming Court will be announced at 1 p.m. Women’s and Men’s soccer will both play Faulkner University. Women’s soccer begins at 1:30 p.m., and men’s soccer begins at 4 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a homecoming dance for students at 8 p.m.

For more information on events and to register for the concert, disc golf tournament, and soccer tailgate, visit umobile.edu/homecoming.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.