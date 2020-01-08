University of Mobile Hosts 55th Anniversary Miss University of Mobile Competition on Jan. 18

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Miss UM competition on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at Saraland High School, 1115 Industrial Pkwy, Saraland, Alabama 36571.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.

Current Miss UM, Raven Young, is a junior majoring in worship leadership and elementary education.

Miss UM serves as the official hostess of the university and will represent the university at the Miss Alabama competition. Her responsibilities include participation in alumni activities, homecoming, dedications, receptions, and various community and student events.

The Miss UM 2020 contestants are:

Abigail Pauley – Musical Theatre major from Statesville, NC . Her platform is “Bonds Without Borders.” Her talent is vocal performance: “Defying Gravity” by Steven Schwartz from the musical Wicked.

Ashton Mack – Worship Leadership – Music Business major from Opp, Alabama. Her platform is "Who Are You Wearing?" Her talent is spoken word: "She is" by Ashton Mack

Claire Wood – Worship Leadership – Church Ministry major from Ozark, Alabama. Her platform is "Cultivate to Create." Her talent is vocal performance: "You Will Be Found" by Pasek and Paul from Dear Evan Hansen.

Breanna Stringfellow – English and Philosophy major from Grand Bay, Alabama. Her platform is "The D.R.E.A.M. Initiative." Her talent is vocal performance: "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" by Kenneth Morris.

Katherine Breeding – Nursing major from Little Rock, Arkansas. Her platform is "Project Purpose." Her talent is vocal performance: "Journey to The Past" by Ahrens & Flaherty from Anastasia.

Abigail Breland – Nursing major from Little Rock, Arkansas. Her platform is "True Identity." Her talent is vocal performance: "Smile" by Geoffrey Parsons.

For more information about the Miss UM program, contact Alison Wilks in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile at 251.442.2397 or awilks@umobile.edu.

