University of Mobile Hosts 5th Annual Gulf Coast Steinway Competition on Jan. 18

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile will host the 5th annual Gulf Coast Steinway Competition on Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. in Martin Hall, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, Alabama 36613. Admission is free.

Young pianists and instrumentalists from across the South will have the opportunity to perform and work with national and international teachers. The 44 students from ages 12-22 will compete on Jan. 18.

Participants in the solo piano category will perform two to three pieces of contrasting style and winners will be awarded cash prizes. Winners in the concerto competition will also earn a cash prize.

The Gulf Coast Steinway Society is a non-profit organization formed by the director of piano studies and professor of music in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile and Steinway artist, Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, and others. The Gulf Coast Steinway Society is devoted to promoting fine music through education and performance along the Gulf Coast region.

For more information about piano degrees at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.