University of Mobile Hosts All-Steinway School Anniversary Concert on Feb. 13

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will celebrate its status as an All-Steinway School on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. with an All-Steinway School Anniversary Concert.

The piano concert begins at 7 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium in Martin Hall on the university’s campus, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, Alabama 36613.

Students in undergraduate and graduate programs will present a night of Bach, Mozart, Chopin, Sibelius, Debussy and Rachmaninov. Admission is free.

Director of piano studies and professor of music, Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, said, “We have been blessed to be able to experience the joy and inspiration of practicing and performing on the best pianos in the world, Steinway.”

The University of Mobile was established as an All-Steinway School in 2016. Onalbayeva and Becky Fox, who taught piano at the University of Mobile for almost 40 years, served as the co-chairs of the “All-Steinway, All Together” campaign that raised funds to make the University of Mobile an All-Steinway School within a year.

