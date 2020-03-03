University of Mobile Hosts Black Tie Ball April 4 at Alabama Contemporary Art Center

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will host the first Black Tie Ball on April 4 at 7 p.m. at Alabama Contemporary Art Center.

The Black-Tie Ball is a formal event where guests will be entertained by tunes made famous by artist Michael Bublé performed by the UM Jazz Band. Attendees can expect to enjoy great food, incredible artwork, silent auction and more.

Tickets are $75 for individuals and $125 for couples. Tickets can be purchased at umobile.edu/blacktie.

Black Tie Ball ticket sales and donations will benefit students and programs of the Alabama School of the Arts through the Deans Excellence Fund. Proceeds will help with scholarships, equipment, travel and other items which directly benefit students as they train in the Alabama School of the Arts through outstanding professional programs in a Christ-centered academic culture.

For more information about the Black Tie Ball or Alabama School of the Arts contact 251.442.2383.

