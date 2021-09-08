University of Mobile Hosts ‘UM Day’ with $2,000 Scholarship Offer

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile will host “UM Day” on Friday, Sept. 17.

UM Days gives prospective students and parents a chance to preview the campus, learn about academic programs offered, and receive a $2,000 scholarship for visiting campus. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be hosted in Ram Hall on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36613.

To RSVP for UM Day on Sept. 17, please visit umobile.edu/umday or call 251.442.2222.

Other UM Days for the 2020-2021 academic year are: Monday, Oct. 11, 2021; Friday, Oct. 29,2021; Friday, Nov. 19, 2021; Friday, Feb. 18, 2022; Friday, March 25, 2022.

UM Days allow potential students to tour the University of Mobile campus, speak with professors, meet current students, work with financial aid and submit a free application. Prospective traditional undergraduate students that attend a UM Day will also receive a $2,000 scholarship when they visit campus, apply and enroll.

Private and virtual tours can also be scheduled with a University of Mobile enrollment counselor. Students who attend a private visit day will also receive a $2,000 scholarship when they enroll. For one-on-one tours, please visit umobile.edu/visit for more information.

Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

