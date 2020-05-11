University of Mobile is Enrolling Now for Graduate Programs

MOBILE, Ala. – Pursuing a graduate degree is a great next step for an individual who is wanting to stand out in the career market.

The University of Mobile offers graduate programs in some of today’s most in-demand fields, such as business, education, nursing, healthcare, ministry and the arts.

UM’s graduate programs are designed with the working adult in mind, offering online courses or evening in-class schedules that make it possible to work on your degree without leaving your job. You can live your life while pursuing your degree.

Highly experienced faculty who are leaders in their fields, an academic support network that is available to all of our students, and a solid Christian environment that encourages leadership development while instilling students with sound biblical ethics, are just some of the characteristics of a University of Mobile education.

Apply at umobile.edu/apply. To learn more about graduate and undergraduate programs, visit umobile.edu/areasofstudy or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

