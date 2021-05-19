University of Mobile Marketing Students Help Local Non-Profit

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile marketing students created a comprehensive marketing plan for Women’s Resource Center to help reach the next generation. The involvement in the project will provide students with experience for their future careers.

Students in UM’s Marketing and Communications class created their own marketing agency to present marketing suggestions to the Women’s Resource center. They compared the WRC to competitors to find ways to improve graphics, advertisements, events and ways to reach men and women in need.

The Women’s Resource Center is a faith-based ministry that provides medically accurate information about pregnancy, fetal development, lifestyle issues and other related services. The WRC also offers pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, counseling, STI testing and more for expecting women.

Students used information they have been taught at the University of Mobile to create traditional, digital and alternative advertising, as well as marketing suggestions for social media, website, events and more.

Avery Wilhite, junior at the University of Mobile, said the teaching in the School of Business and the Good Work Agency, a student-run marketing agency at UM that helps local business and non-profits, helped prepare him for the presentations to the WRC.

“This class has equipped me with a well-rounded knowledge base and practical skills to use in my career. When the Women’s Resource Center asked questions about our presentation, I felt well-prepared to confidently answer those questions,” said Wilhite.

The strategies UM students presented will help improve the communication to the next generation, said Marty Carrell, CEO of the Women’s Resource Center.

“I’m very impressed with all of the students. Lesa Moore, vice president of marketing and communications and marketing instructor, approached us about this project, and marketing was something I was praying about for the WRC. We had some ideas, and we knew that UM would be able to help us make it happen. What we saw during presentations is very relevant to our organization, and the ideas that these students had and ways to improve the WRC can help us out a lot,” said Carrell.

Students will be able to use the experience of working with clients and creating marketing materials in their future careers.

“I want to work with non-profits, so being able to work with a non-profit has been very helpful. I’ve seen how they work and how marketing works within non-profits and healthcare fields,” said Noah Walters, a senior at UM.

