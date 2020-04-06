University of Mobile Master’s in Theology Ranked Among Most Affordable in Nation

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s online Master of Arts in Biblical and Theological Studies has been ranked as one of the nation’s “Most Affordable Theology Master’s Degrees.”

The master’s program in the School of Christian Studies was ranked #9 nationally for affordability by OnlineU, a ranking site aimed at helping students make educated decisions when choosing an online degree.

The University of Mobile master’s degree is a fully online program with faculty members dedicated to training students to rightly interpret the Word of God and understand theological truth in order to strengthen the church and her mission.

Dr. Douglas Wilson, dean of the School of Christian Studies, said, “Our program offers non-thesis and thesis tracks as graduate students consider further seminary and post-graduate studies.

“Alumni from our graduate program are serving in local churches and international contexts. Graduates from the School of Christian Studies are currently serving as pastors, teachers, Christian school administrators, adjunct university instructors, and international workers in Asia, South America, and Europe.”

For information about the Master of Arts in Biblical and Theological Studies or other degree programs in the School of Christian Studies, visit umobile.edu/christianstudies or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

