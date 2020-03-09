University of Mobile Named a 2020 Military Friendly School

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has been named a 2020 Military Friendly School by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned ranking site.

The site measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community.

“University of Mobile provides the small classes, personal attention and quality environment where current or former military service members and families thrive,” according to the ranking at www.militaryfriendly.com.

The organization noted that “UM is a recognized value for veterans and is ranked #4 Best Regional Colleges in the South for Veterans and a Best Value School by U.S. News & World Report.”

“Services through the Student Success Center and the university’s campus-wide focus on the individual student support the transition into college and make University of Mobile an excellent choice,” according to the listing at militaryfriendly.com/university-of-mobile.

Schools must meet or exceed benchmark standards in six categories in order to be named a Military Friendly School. Categories are academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career, and military student support and retention.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.