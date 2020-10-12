University of Mobile named in ‘America’s 100 Best College Buys’

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has been selected as one of “America’s 100 Best College Buys” for 2021 by Institutional Research & Evaluation Inc.

The “America’s 100 Best College Buys” list was chosen from among 1,422 colleges and universities in the United States included in the 30th Annual National College Survey. The annual survey was conducted April 1 through July 31, 2020, by the association.

The institutions chosen for “America’s 100 Best College Buys” must be accredited, four-year institutions offering bachelor’s degrees and full residential facilities, including residence halls and dining services. Schools must also have an entering freshman class in the fall of 2019 with a high school grade point average, SAT or ACT score equal to or above the national average for entering college freshman.

University of Mobile has also been recognized for the 24th consecutive year as one of “America’s Best Christian Colleges.” Recently, the Christ-centered university was named as the #1 Best Small College in Alabama with the #1 Best College Dorms in the state by Niche.com.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.