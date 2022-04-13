University of Mobile Names Bowling Coach Dana Evans

MOBILE, Ala. – One of the largest NAIA athletic programs in the nation is growing as the University of Mobile recently announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling for fall semester 2022. Additionally, the university has officially named Dana Evans, a University of Mobile alumna and former softball player, as the new head coach for men’s and women’s bowling.

Evans is a Mobile, Alabama, native and graduate of John S. Shaw High School who comes to the university most recently from Mary G. Montgomery High School where she assisted a bowling program that earned an area championship. Prior to her coaching role at MGM, Evans coached basketball at Denton Magnet School and junior varsity volleyball at Satsuma High School. She has 20 years of experience in the Mobile County Public School System.

“I am excited to return to my alma mater and begin my journey as the university’s first bowling coach,” Evans said. “I am looking forward to growing this program and offering opportunities to athletes to continue their education while enjoying a sport they love.”

During her time at UM, Evans played softball under former head coach Mary Ann Jennings where she was named as an NAIA All-Tournament Team selection. “UM played a huge part in making me into the person I am today, and I can’t wait to provide this experience to others,” she said. “I look forward to watching these student-athletes grow on and off the lanes.”

Evans received a Bachelor of Science in Health, Physical Education & Recreation with a teaching certificate from the University of Mobile. Later, she received a master’s degree in special education from the University of South Alabama. She has coached Special Olympics in the Mobile County Public School System in addition to bowling, basketball and volleyball.

“I look forward to developing a team that exhibits a Christ-centered mentality in all aspects of campus life,” Evans said. “I want to build a team that becomes winners, but most importantly build a team that respects each other, works as one, and is committed to growing in Christ and building this new bowling program at UM.”

Evans has three sons: Dustin, Cody and Joshua; daughter-in-law Anna; and grandchild, Camden. Cody played baseball at the University of Mobile under Head Coach Mike Jacobs. Joshua, plans to attend the University of Mobile as a future bowler.

Evans is already busy setting up schedules, ordering equipment and recruiting UM’s first bowling teams. To be considered for the inaugural men’s or women’s bowling teams, complete the Prospective Athlete Form at umobile.edu/recruitme or contact Associate Athletic Director Sally Shouppe in the UM Athletic Department at 251.442.2278 or sshouppe@umobile.edu.

With the addition of men’s and women’s bowling, the University of Mobile now has 21 sanctioned NAIA sports, including the addition in 2021 of beach volleyball. Athletic Director Mel Sansom said UM plans to continue adding more athletic programs over the next few years to expand opportunities for student-athletes at the Christian university.

“We look forward to the excitement this new sport will bring to our campus and the additional student-athletes that will join us at this special place,” said Sansom, who also serves as vice president for business and financial affairs.

Bowling season in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division occurs during the winter months with the regular season typically beginning in October and ending in February. The NAIA Bowling National Championship tournament is scheduled in March of each year and is currently played in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The University of Mobile’s hosted tournaments during the regular season will be played at a local bowling alley in Mobile, Alabama.

For more information about University of Mobile athletics, visit umobile.edu/athletics.



