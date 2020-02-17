University of Mobile Names Jon Seymour Head Baseball Coach, First Game at The Hank

MOBILE, Ala. – When the University of Mobile Rams baseball team takes the field at Hank Aaron Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 19, against cross-town rival Spring Hill College, it will be with a new head coach. The University of Mobile has named Jon Seymour as Rams head baseball coach, UM President Lonnie Burnett announced today.

“Baseball at the Hank” marks the first time the UM Rams and SHC Badgers have played at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile. The game starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $6 at the gate.

Seymour has served as interim head coach since mid-December, stepping into the void left by the sudden death of head coach Mike Jacobs who founded and led the program for the 30 seasons it has been in existence. Seymour was assistant then associate coach for 15 years under Jacobs.

“During his long tenure as assistant and associate baseball coach, Jon Seymour learned how to run a quality program. I am very confident he will carry on our rich tradition,” Burnett said.

Seymour said he will continue to build on the vision that Jacobs established.

“In building the Rams baseball program, Mike and Joy Jacobs created a standard of excellence both on and off the field that we will do everything in our power to protect and uphold,” Seymour said. “Coach Jacobs left a pretty big set of shoes to fill. While I know I can’t fill them exactly, I will pick those shoes up and carry them with me wherever I go.”

Seymour said a former player, Jared Baria, said something very profound on opening day of the season – that this is the last team Coach Jacobs picked.

“These kids are proud and honored to play with that distinction and will continue to honor what Jacobs honored, and that is playing to glorify the Kingdom of Jesus Christ,” Seymour said.

“The young men who have come through this program are known as men of character in their homes, careers and community. The mission of this program will be what it has always been, and that is to pour into the lives of young men who will pour into our communities and the world,” he added.

Previously, Seymour served three years as assistant coach at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. He joined the Rams baseball program in 2004 as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator, later becoming involved in all aspects of the program.

For more information about University of Mobile athletics, go to umobilerams.com or call 251.442.2222.

