University of Mobile Online Family Nurse Practitioner Program Offers Accelerated Path

MOBILE, Ala. – Nurses looking for a fast track to becoming Family Nurse Practitioners can apply now for the University of Mobile’s online accelerated Family Nurse Practitioner Program. Application deadline for fall semester 2021 is July 16.

The Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Mobile can be completed in just four semesters. Other programs may take as long as seven semesters.

UM’s online degree program includes three on-campus intensives, including orientation and one intensive each fall semester. These intensives allow students an opportunity for hands-on skills training and experiences with faculty in the Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice, and the opportunity to network with other nursing professionals.

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a regionally accredited educational institution. A minimum of one year of clinical experience is preferred for applicants. Applications for fall semester 2021 may be submitted by July 16 at umobile.edu/apply.

“University of Mobile faculty are known for mentoring and getting to know each student individually, including in our online programs. Our professors are accessible on the weekends or anytime that students need us,” said Dr. Curtis Mathis, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, graduate chair of the School of Nursing at the University of Mobile.

For more information on the University of Mobile Family Nurse Practitioner Program or the School of Nursing, please visit umobile.edu/nursing.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.