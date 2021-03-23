University of Mobile Presents ‘Evening of American Music’ Piano Duet Concert on April 6

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will present “Evening of American Music” piano duet concert with performances by Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva and Greg Wiggins on April 6 at 7 p.m.

The concert will take place in Moorer Auditorium on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, Alabama 36613. Seating is capped at 31 seats due to COVID-19 guidelines, and admission is free. For tickets and streaming options, please visit https://www.itickets.com/events/452522.html or call the Alabama School of the Arts Box Office at 251.442.2383.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama, and Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

Selections from Gershwin, Bernstein and Coleman will be presented by Steinway Artist, Professor of Music and UM Director of Piano Studies Onalbayeva, and UM Piano Instructor and Elite 88 ensemble director Wiggins.

Onalbayeva is the founder and president of the Gulf Coast Steinway Society. She has performed across the globe as a recitalist, chamber musician, composer and orchestral soloist, winning the “Glad Robinson Youse Adult Composer Award” in 2019.

Wiggins has performed in over 85 countries as a pianist, composer, arranger, orchestrator, clinician and vocal coach. He was keyboardist and arranger for the Gospel Hall of Fame group TRUTH, arranging and producing over 20 recordings and three musicals.

For more information on the “Evening of American Music” piano duet concert or other Alabama School of the Arts Performances, please visit umobile.edu/asota.

About the University of Mobile

