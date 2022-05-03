University of Mobile Presents President’s Scholastic Awards & Academic Achievement Awards to Class of 2022

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile presented academic awards to outstanding graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 during an awards convocation April 27 in Dorsett Auditorium.

The Present’s Scholastic Achievement Award was presented to baccalaureate students who have attained the highest grade point average while complete a four-year degree at the University of Mobile. This year, 11 graduates earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average during academic careers that included three semesters at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Academic Achievement Awards were presented to outstanding graduates in each college and school who were recognized for academic accomplishment, service, scholarship and Christian character.

The university’s two top student awards, the William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award and the Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, will be announced during graduation ceremonies on May 7. Approximately 315 students will receive degrees at commencement, which will be held on campus.

The graduation ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn.

Receiving President’s Scholastic Achievement Awards were:

Rebecca Noelle Belew of Foley, Alabama – College of Arts and Sciences, B.S. in sociology, B.S. in psychology.

Eliza Jane Colbert of Fairhope, Alabama – College of Arts and Sciences, B.A. in history.

Tessa Noelle Crane of Fairhope, Alabama – Grace Pilot School of Business, B.S. in accounting/M.B.A.

Maggie Elizabeth Diehl of Fairhope, Alabama – School of Education, B.S. in Elementary Education.

Joshua Daniel Evers of Monroeville, Alabama – Center for Christian Calling, B.A. in biblical/theological studies.

Maddison Christine Hill of Mobile, Alabama – College of Arts and Sciences, B.S. in biology.

Nathan Ross McKnight of Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Center for Christian Calling, B.S. in biblical/theological studies.

Moriah Ruth Nelson of Thomasville, Alabama – Center for Christian Calling, B.A. in intercultural studies.

Caitlyn Faith Sahlberg of Stow, Massachusetts – School of Education, B.S. in elementary education.

Melissa Niven Sherer of Birmingham, Alabama – College of Arts and Sciences, B.S. in organizational leadership.

Erin Leigh Smith of Semmes, Alabama – School of Education, B.S. in elementary education.

Receiving Academic Achievement Awards were:

Conrad Allan Erskine of Havana, Florida – Alabama School of the Arts, undergraduate.

Kara Michelle Claybrook of Little Rock, Arkansas – Alabama School of the Arts, graduate.

Nathan Ross McNight of Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Center for Christian Calling, undergraduate.

Julie McCall Thompson of Spanish Fort, Alabama – Center for Christian Calling, graduate.

Hutson Moore Brekenridge of Linden, Alabama – College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate.

Ali Nicole Taylor of Panama City, Florida – College of Arts and Sciences, graduate.

Sarah Catherine McDorman of Destin, Florida – Grace Pilot School of Business, undergraduate.

Tessa Noelle Crane of Fairhope, Alabama – Grace Pilot School of Business, graduate.

Erin Leigh Smith of Semmes, Alabama – School of Education, undergraduate.

Christian Bailey Vice of Wagarville, Alabama – School of Education, graduate.

Jaden Olivia Morace of Fairhope, Alabama – School of Health and Sports Science, undergraduate.

Ja’Nae Gabrielle Williams of Mobile, Alabama – School of Nursing, undergraduate.

